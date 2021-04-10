 Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Game Notes, Part I – QB Play, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-10 14:34:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Game Notes, Part I – QB Play, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan football’s spring practice ended Saturday with a scrimmage at the Big House. Here’s part one of what we’ve learned …

Quarterback Cade McNamara’s Blue team beat J.J. McCarthy’s Maize team on a day in which both signal callers had their ups and downs.

Click here for our full report: ITF EXTRA: Spring Game Notes, Part I - QB Play and More

RELATED: Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring

RELATED: Gattis likes Running Back Room

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara is the leader to start this fall ... for now.
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara is the leader to start this fall ... for now. (Per Kjeldsen)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}