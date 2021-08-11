Michigan Wolverines Football: Ronnie Bell On Donovan Edwards, QBs & More
Michigan football is into its first full week of camp, and it’s ‘so far, so good’ at the quarterback position per receiver Ronnie Bell. The junior provided plenty of evaluations on his teammates, both offense and defense, heading toward the Sept. 4 opener with Western Michigan.
All the quarterbacks are playing well, Bell said, while Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman is still learning the system behind Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy.
“He just got here. It’s all about repetition in the offense, with a new offense and everything,” he said. “I didn’t realize he didn’t have a spring ball at Texas Tech because he was transferring, so he hasn’t played ball in a while. It’s all about repetition and getting his feet underneath him.”
McNamara, meanwhile, remains the same, self-confident player he was when he first arrived on campus.
“That’s something he had coming in something we all took note of; something I’ve always loved about him the most,” Bell said. “No matter what — he came in when Shea was here, Dylan [McCaffrey], Joe Milton, all kinds of quarterbacks.
“You couldn’t tell Cade wasn’t starting. That confidence is something he carries on his sleeve. I like it.”
Bell gave the standard answers when asked where he wanted to improve — becoming a ‘complete’ football player, better in the details, the routes, blocking … trying to evolve and grow. He’s seen plenty of growth in his teammates, too, and believes Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson are two in the corps ready for big seasons.
Johnson in particular has made a move.
“Both those guys are incredible receivers. I think they’ll be definitely stepping into a good role this year,” he said. “CJ has gotten faster, stronger. He’s taking the details Coach Gattis has taught us and applied it to his game, added his own little spice into it.
I can just see it every day. He’s just coming into his own as a receiver and doing really well.”
Transfer Daylen Baldwin will also have a role.
“He has a big body, really good hands. He’s been a good addition,” Bell said. “We all like him, love him as a person in the room. He’s a very talented receiver.”
At running back, freshman Donovan Edwards has made a splash.
“I love Donovan. He’s very hard working, has a very high motor,” Bell continued. “He’s very freakish athletic, a lot of fun to be around. He’s a very awesome person.
“He came in, had won state the day before and was in here next week … still carried himself as if he had so much to prove. He came into spring and attacked the spring just like that, had a very good spring. His hand was all beat up in spring, so he was playing with one hand, and now he’s not got that. He’s very fun to be around and very, very good football player.”
The defense has been completely unpredictable and a change from last year in that the receivers don’t face primarily man-to-man coverage. George Johnson is one cornerback who has made it tough on Bell.
“You never know what you’re going to get out of George,” Bell said. “He’s really unpredictable and a very good DB.
“His techniques, how he plays the game. He doesn’t necessarily just do it like the rest of them. It’s either misleading, or he can catch you off guard, because he’s unorthodox … but in a good way.”
Overall, Bell said, they’re evolving as an offense. Though it’s not called ‘speed in space’ anymore, it’s many of the same principles, and he’s ready to take his game to another level.
