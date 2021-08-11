Michigan Wolverines Football: Ronnie Bell On Donovan Edwards, QBs & More

Michigan football is into its first full week of camp, and it’s ‘so far, so good’ at the quarterback position per receiver Ronnie Bell. The junior provided plenty of evaluations on his teammates, both offense and defense, heading toward the Sept. 4 opener with Western Michigan. All the quarterbacks are playing well, Bell said, while Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman is still learning the system behind Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. “He just got here. It’s all about repetition in the offense, with a new offense and everything,” he said. “I didn’t realize he didn’t have a spring ball at Texas Tech because he was transferring, so he hasn’t played ball in a while. It’s all about repetition and getting his feet underneath him.” McNamara, meanwhile, remains the same, self-confident player he was when he first arrived on campus. RELATED: Michigan Football LB Junior Colson: 'This Scheme Fits Me' RELATED: Two Former Michigan Wolverines Appear On List Of NFL Training Camp 'Stars'

“That’s something he had coming in something we all took note of; something I’ve always loved about him the most,” Bell said. “No matter what — he came in when Shea was here, Dylan [McCaffrey], Joe Milton, all kinds of quarterbacks. “You couldn’t tell Cade wasn’t starting. That confidence is something he carries on his sleeve. I like it.” Bell gave the standard answers when asked where he wanted to improve — becoming a ‘complete’ football player, better in the details, the routes, blocking … trying to evolve and grow. He’s seen plenty of growth in his teammates, too, and believes Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson are two in the corps ready for big seasons. Johnson in particular has made a move.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Ronnie Bell offered insight on several of his teammates (AP Images)

“Both those guys are incredible receivers. I think they’ll be definitely stepping into a good role this year,” he said. “CJ has gotten faster, stronger. He’s taking the details Coach Gattis has taught us and applied it to his game, added his own little spice into it.