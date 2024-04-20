Yale big man Danny Wolf transfers to Michigan Basketball
Michigan basketball is now officially on a roll with adding players to the program in the Dusty May era as the third player in two days has committed to the program.
The Wolverines received the transfer commitment of portal prospect Danny Wolf, a forward/center from Yale.
Wolf was an underrated prospect from Illinois in the 2022 class.
Wolf took a massive leap as a starter this year for Yale. With roughly 32 minutes per game, Wolf had a slash line of 47%/35%/72%. Wolf nearly averaged a double-double with 14.1ppg and 9.7rpg. Wolf most recently competed in the NCAA tournament, where Yale upset #4 Auburn 78-76 before losing to San Diego State in the next round 85-57.
Wolf joins a U-M roster with latest additions of four-star guard prospect Justin Pippen as well as graduate transfer Rubin Jones, who committed to the program on Friday.
