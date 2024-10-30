10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Oregon

Advertisement

in other news

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan Football Stock Report: Defense vs Michigan State

Michigan Football Stock Report: Defense vs Michigan State

Stats, analytics, grades. Whose stock is rising in each position group after Michigan's big win over MSU?

Premium content
 • Trevor McCue
BREAKING: Jack Tuttle retires from college football

BREAKING: Jack Tuttle retires from college football

Jack Tuttle has retired from college football.

 • Brock Heilig
Warren: U-M 'way more prepared' for top-ranked Oregon than it was for Texas

Warren: U-M 'way more prepared' for top-ranked Oregon than it was for Texas

Davis Warren is confident that Michigan has what it takes to upset Oregon on Saturday.

 • Brock Heilig

in other news

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan Football Stock Report: Defense vs Michigan State

Michigan Football Stock Report: Defense vs Michigan State

Stats, analytics, grades. Whose stock is rising in each position group after Michigan's big win over MSU?

Premium content
 • Trevor McCue
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Oregon
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In