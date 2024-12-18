Three takeaways: Michigan falters late, comes up just short against OU

(Photo by @umichbball on X)

Michigan led for more than 31 minutes over undefeated Oklahoma on Wednesday night, and the Wolverines led by three with less than 20 seconds remaining. Worst case scenario, the game is tied and Michigan has the ball, right? Wrong. True freshman Jeremiah Fears sank an and-one 3-pointer to tie the game, and he drilled the free throw to give the Sooners the lead. Michigan failed to score on the ensuing possession, and Oklahoma remains undefeated. The Wolverines fall to 8-3 on the season. Here are three takeaways from the heartbreaking loss.

Area 50-1 is borderline unstoppable

One of the first takeaways of the season was that Michigan's big men, Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, needed to play much better in order for Michigan to be successful. In the Wolverines' 72-70 loss to Wake Forest, the duo combined for just 12 points, seven rebounds and a whopping six turnovers. It didn't take the big men long after the Wake Forest loss to figure things out. The 4-5 pick and roll has been dominant as of late, and the dynamic duo were just as effective on Wednesday night against the Sooners. Although the Wolverines lost, Wolf and Goldin have figured things out. They combined for 41 points on 16-22 shooting with 20 rebounds. It hasn't yielded any wins against the tough teams on the non-conference schedule, but the two big men have proven and will continue to be a problem in Big Ten play.

But the guards need to pick up their play

Tre Donaldson and Roddy Gayle Jr. combined for 29 points, but the guards did not have a great night against Oklahoma. The three starting guards, Donaldson, Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett, combined to shoot just 1-16 from beyond the arc in the loss. Michigan has been able to start the Big Ten season 2-0, but Wolf and Goldin can't dominate every game. They'll get their fair share of points and rebounds, but Michigan needs much more consistent production out of its guards. In the weeks leading up to the season, the discussion was centered around who Michigan's go-to player would be in the crunch time. Last week against Arkansas, it appeared to be Gayle Jr. on a backdoor cut. Wolf's pass was a touch early, but the vision was there for Gayle Jr. to score the game-tying layup. On Wednesday night against Oklahoma, there didn't appear to be any plan. Donaldson attempted a desperation 3-point shot that hit the back iron, and Wolf tossed up a prayer at the buzzer after hauling in the offensive rebound. It's becoming more apparent that Michigan doesn't have a go-to ball-dominant guard that can go and score a bucket. That will be a problem for the Wolverines later on in the season.

Michigan needs to learn how to close teams out and finish