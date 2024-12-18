Former Alabama DT Damon Payne announces transfer to Michigan

What was true at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning is true again, as Damon Payne himself has announced he is transferring to Michigan on social media.

The Belleville, MI native sent in signed paperwork for his transfer to Michigan this morning. When his name appeared in a database and the transfer was confirmed with sources, his commitment was reported by multiple platforms. Soon after, confusion arose as it was announced Michigan had voided the signature.

Throughout the day, Payne and Michigan worked through the confusion and now on Wednesday night Payne has reaffirmed his transfer to Michigan.

Michigan had recruited Payne when he was one of the top players in the state of Michigan in the 2021 class, but he ultimately chose to play for Alabama.

After redshirting his freshman season, Payne played a limited role in 2022, and was a rotating contributor the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He has 30 tackles, including three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his four seasons at Alabama.

Payne should immediately join the defensive tackle rotation in Ann Arbor.