Michigan Football has wrapped up its spring practices and now our eyes turn to summer. There is no doubt who leads the Michigan offense in 2023, with JJ McCarthy returning as the starter at quarterback. There are still unknowns about the depth chart, scheme, and identity of the Michigan offense as we gear up for the new season. With that in mind, these are 20 questions about the Michigan offense as we head to the summer.

SHERRONE MOORE

With Sherrone Moore taking over as sole offensive coordinator, how much will his role change after serving as co-offensive coordinator? Will Moore be able to balance the demanding duties of being OC as well as offensive line coach?

QUARTERBACK

The starter is known, but will Davis Warren or Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle take a lead in the battle for the backup quarterback position? Michigan has kept Alex Orji in the quarterback room, despite constant rumors of a potential position change. Will he stay with the QBs through the summer, and will we hear about special packages designed just for OrjI?

RUNNING BACK

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards should be full go by the time summer camp kicks off. How close to 100% will they be, and is there any concern either injury will have lingering effects? While there is no doubt about who leads the running back room, with a long list of names including CJ Stokes, Kalel Mullings, and Benjamin Hall, will we see separation for the RB3 role?



WIDE RECEIVER

With Ronnie Bell gone, will Cornelius Johnson or Roman Wilson show an edge as the next WR1? Roman Wilson played in the slot 90% of the time last season, will that continue or will he slide back outside to replace Bell? With Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris each fighting for the role, which sophomore receiver will take the lead as the likely WR3? Is this the year AJ Henning finally carves out a bigger role in the offense? Can Peyton O'Leary turn another strong spring into serious consideration for a top 6 WR role? Another year for freshmen WR hype, can Semaj Morgan or Frederick Moore continue the momentum into the summer and become factors in the two-deep?

OFFENSIVE LINE

Can Ladarius Henderson join the team in the summer and take the lead for the starting left tackle spot? With Drake Nugent healthy, will he become the anointed starter at center, or will Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson continue to push? Michigan won't have a starting right tackle by summer, but with 5 or more names battling with the field start to separate? Which current backups, like Giovanni El-Hadi, Andrew Gentry, and Tristan Bounds, will start to form the core of what will likely be the 2024 offensive line? With so much depth, will any linemen choose to enter the transfer portal in the May window?

TIGHT END