Michigan freshman guard Justin Pippen enters Transfer Portal

Michigan freshman guard Justin Pippen has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has learned. Pippen, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard, did not travel with the team during its Big Ten Tournament run in Indianapolis, and he was not present for the team's first- and second-round victories over UC San Diego and Texas A&M, respectively.

A former four-star recruit and the 77th-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class, Pippen, the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie, verbally committed to Michigan on April 19, 2024 and signed his Letter Of Intent five days later on April 24, 2024.

Now, less than a year later, Pippen is in the Transfer Portal looking for his second school.

Pippen played in 28 games for the Maize and Blue this season. He averaged 1.6 points per game while shooting 27.3 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from 3-point range in 6.6 minutes per contest.

He scored a career-high 10 points in Michigan's 89-58 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in late December.

Pippen had not played in any of the team's postseason games, and he will not be with the team for the remainder of its NCAA Tournament run. The Wolverines will play top overall seed Auburn on Friday night at approximately 9:39 p.m. ET.