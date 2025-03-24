Michigan vs Auburn game time and broadcast info announced

The Michigan Wolverines are set to face the Auburn Tigers in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Broadcast Information

The game is scheduled for Friday, March 28, at 9:39 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and will be broadcast on CBS. Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will be the broadcast team along with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines. ​

Possible Rematch with Sparty

Should Michigan defeat Auburn, they will face the winner of the matchup between No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 6 seed Ole Miss in the Elite Eight.

Michigan and Michigan State have never met in the NCAA tournament, and an Elite Eight matchup with a Final Four berth on the line would be an all-time matchup in the rivalry. The Spartans have gotten the best of the Wolverines this season, winning 75-62 in February at Crisler and 79-62 in the regular season finale at Breslin Center.

Michigan went on to win the Big Ten Tournament.