People don't forget.

For Michigan, it hasn't forgotten what happened in East Lansing in 2021 and the pain it felt after suffering its second-straight loss to Michigan State. Now, heading into the bye week, the day is closer to where the Wolverines are hoping to exact revenge on the Spartans.

That hasn't stopped the players from thinking about last year's loss, remembering how it felt.

"That bus ride home, it sucked," Trevor Keegan said. "I've been thinking about it ever since. Yeah, it still pisses me off. We're going to be prepared for this game. Going to have the bye week, get healthy and get ready to roll."

There is certainly regret amongst the returning players about how last year played out. The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead only to see it squandered and slip away.

It's a feeling that doesn't want to be felt again.

"Just not getting the dub, for real," Gemon Green said it best about what he remembers about the game. "I feel like we were in a position. I don't feel like we got beat by more than 10 points. Last year, we should've won. For them to come back and beat us, that was really a big emphasis. That's not happening again."

For other players, there's a confidence that what happened last season won't happen again. That the Wolverines are in a better place as a program and that it can't beat itself like in years past.

"We know we're the better team and we gotta go out there and prove it," Roman Wilson said. "We just can't let bullshit happen, excuse my language. I feel like that's what we have to do, we know we can play better."