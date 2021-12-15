2022 four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore commits to Michigan

Moore made the announcement official on Wednesday, he will be signing his letter of intent to play for the Wolverines.

Michigan is making its splash in the 2022 recruiting class during the first day of the early signing period. This time, it's 2022 four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore who has committed to the Wolverines.

Like many of the Wolverines' potential last-minute additions to the 2022 class, a former Oklahoma commit, Moore's recruitment took a late turn as he decommitted from the Sooners after Lincoln Riley departed to become the new head coach at USC.

The Wolverines struck quickly and hosted Moore on an official visit over the weekend.

Moore is the No. 121 prospect in the class and the No. 10 overall player for his position.

