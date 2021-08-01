Madden 2022 Ratings For Michigan Wolverines In The NFL, Led By Tom Brady

Madden NFL 2022 will be available to the public beginning August 17, but the ratings for this year's video game are already out.

The Michigan Wolverines have 44 players (view the entire list below) who have made the game for its initial release.

The headliner of the bunch, of course, is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP last season. Despite the fact that he's entering his 22nd season in the league and will be 44 years old in a matter of days (August 3), he's still one of the highest-ranked players in the game, checking in with an overall rating of 97. He slots second among quarterbacks, behind Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, who was given a rating of 99 overall.

"Platforms change. Consoles change. Top receivers change. One thing remains: Tom Brady as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and in Madden," ESPN.com staff writer Michael Rothstein wrote in his breakdown of the rankings. "Brady jumps from fourth to second and from a 90 to a 97 after leading Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl.

"His speed still stinks (59) but in terms of making throws he's one of the best, tops in short accuracy (99) and mid accuracy (97) while being third in deep accuracy (93). On the cover for the second time, don't be surprised if he once again ends up as a 99 at some point this year."

Take a look at the entire list of Wolverines in the game, which is found below:

