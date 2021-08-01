Madden 2022 Ratings For Michigan Wolverines In The NFL, Led By Tom Brady
Madden NFL 2022 will be available to the public beginning August 17, but the ratings for this year's video game are already out.
The Michigan Wolverines have 44 players (view the entire list below) who have made the game for its initial release.
The headliner of the bunch, of course, is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP last season. Despite the fact that he's entering his 22nd season in the league and will be 44 years old in a matter of days (August 3), he's still one of the highest-ranked players in the game, checking in with an overall rating of 97. He slots second among quarterbacks, behind Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, who was given a rating of 99 overall.
"Platforms change. Consoles change. Top receivers change. One thing remains: Tom Brady as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and in Madden," ESPN.com staff writer Michael Rothstein wrote in his breakdown of the rankings. "Brady jumps from fourth to second and from a 90 to a 97 after leading Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl.
"His speed still stinks (59) but in terms of making throws he's one of the best, tops in short accuracy (99) and mid accuracy (97) while being third in deep accuracy (93). On the cover for the second time, don't be surprised if he once again ends up as a 99 at some point this year."
Take a look at the entire list of Wolverines in the game, which is found below:
Michigan Wolverines In The NFL: Madden 2022 Ratings
QB Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 97
DE Brandon Graham (Philadelphia Eagles): 85
LT Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans): 85
OLB Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers): 81
S Jabrill Peppers (New York Giants): 81
DE Frank Clark (Kansas City Chiefs): 80
LG Michael Onwenu (New England Patriots): 80
DE Chase Winovich (New England Patriots): 79
WR Devin Funchess (Green Bay Packers): 78
DT Maurice Hurst (San Francisco 49ers): 78
LB Devin Bush Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers): 77
RG Graham Glasgow (Denver Broncos): 77
CB Jourdan Lewis (Dallas Cowboys): 76
S Jarrod Wilson (Jacksonville Jaguars): 74
DE Kwity Paye (Indianapolis Colts): 73
OLB Josh Uche (New England Patriots): 73
RG Cesar Ruiz (New Orleans Saints): 71
DE Taco Charlton (Kansas City Chiefs): 71
CB David Long Jr. (Los Angeles Rams): 71
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Cleveland Browns): 70
DE Chris Wormley (Pittsburgh Steelers): 70
WR Nico Collins (Houston Texans): 69
S Lano Hill (Carolina Panthers): 69
FB Ben Mason (Baltimore Ravens): 69
DT Ryan Glasgow (New Orleans Saints): 68
TE Jake Butt (retired): 67
DE Mike Danna (Kansas City Chiefs): 67
RB Chris Evans (Cincinnati Bengals): 67
C Mason Cole (Minnesota Vikings): 66
WR Amara Darboh (Denver Broncos): 66
OLB Khaleke Hudson (Washington Football Team): 66
LG Jalen Mayfield (Atlanta Falcons): 66
CB Ambry Thomas (San Francisco 49ers): 66
S Josh Metellus (Minnesota Vikings): 65
LG Ben Bredeson (Baltimore Ravens): 64
RG Jon Runyan (Green Bay Packers): 64
LB Cameron McGrone (New England Patriots): 63
DT Bryan Mone (Seattle Seahawks): 63
DE Carlo Kemp (Green Bay Packers): 61
TE Sean McKeon (Dallas Cowboys): 61
LB Jordan Glasgow (Indianapolis Colts): 60
QB Chad Henne (Kansas City Chiefs): 60
LG Patrick Omameh (Las Vegas Raiders): 60
TE Zach Gentry (Pittsburgh Steelers): 58
LG Ben Braden (Green Bay Packers): 52
LS Camaron Cheeseman (Washington Football Team): 32
