2023 four-star OT Sam Pendleton to commit in March after releasing top 5
With a top schools list already announced on Tuesday, 2023 Pfafftown (N.C.) Sam Pendleton is ready to make a commitment next month. The Rivals250 four-star offensive tackle confirmed with The Maize...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news