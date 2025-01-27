Michigan signee Trey McKenney named McDonald's All-American

It was announced on Monday that Rivals25 small forward Trey McKenney was named a McDonald's All-American, one of the highest honors a high school prospect could receive nationally.

One of Michigan's highest-rated signees from the 2025 recruiting class has received a major national honor.

The in-state prospect signed with the program during the 2025 cycle and is one member of a two-signee class alongside Winters Grady.

Oscar Goodman was originally set to sign with the program for the 2025 cycle but reclassified and is currently on campus going through a redshirt season.