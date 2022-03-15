2023 three-star DE Brooks Bahr commits to Michigan

Three-star defensive end Brooks Barh took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to make his commitment to the Wolverines program official.

After a slight lull in recruiting news, the Michigan football program has secured another commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

Embed content not available

Speaking with TMBR's Zach Libby, Barh mentioned the possibility of playing with a Big Ten power such as the Wolverines was an enticing prospect to think about.

"I’m impressed with the team," Bahr said. "They are very competitive in one of the hardest conferences in the nation. It’s crazy to think that I could potentially play for a Big Ten Championship and make a CFP run."

The Illinois native is the No. 39 overall prospect for his position in the recruiting class.

Bahr is the sixth commitment of the class.

Stick with TMBR for more Michigan Football Recruiting coverage.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!