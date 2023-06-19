2024 DE Devon Baxter commits to Michigan
Michigan's weekend fortunes continue on the recruiting trail in the 2024 cycle as the program gets another commitment coming out of a busy official visit weekend.
This time, it's three-star defensive end Devon Baxter making the call, as he becomes the 22nd commitment of a recruiting class sits firmly within the top five according to Rivals 2024 team rankings.
Baxter took to social media to make the news official.
Baxter was on campus this weekend with a number of recruits, including current commitments in the 2024 class.
Baxter is rated a three-star recruit and is the No. 38 overall player in his position according to the Rivals rankings.
Baxter joins four-star wide receiver I'Marion Stewart and three-star running back Micah Ka'apana as commitments within the past few days.
