Michigan continues to build up its top-ranked recruiting class for 2024 as four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph (Deerfield Beach, Fla.) has announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

Rudolph chose Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati as he announced those schools in his top five in mid-May.

The Rivals250 prospect received an offer from Michigan in April of 2022 and made an official visit to Ann Arbor the weekend of June 9 before announcing his commitment.

Rudolph becomes the 25th verbal commit of Michigan's class of 2024 and the fifth defensive end, joining Ted Hammond, Jerod Smith, Devon Baxter and Dominic Nichols.