Michigan commitment streak extends into its second day as the Wolverines add another piece to its 2024 class.
The state of North Carolina has been good to the Wolverines this cycle, as the program picks up three-star athlete Jaden Smith to bring the number of Tarheel state commitments up to three in the class.
Smith recently made an unofficial visit to campus and announced a commitment date shortly after his trip.
He took to his social media account on Monday to make the news official.
Smith joins four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle as recent commitments in the class, with Wafle pledging to the staff on Sunday.
Smith is the 19th member of the 2024 class, which sits firmly in the top five of the 2024 Rivals Team Rankings.
