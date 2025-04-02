Michigan Football in Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 NFL Draft prospects

​In his latest Top 50 prospect rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah features four players from Michigan Football.

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings 4.0

Below are Jeremiah's comments on these prospects:​

Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle – Ranked #4 (=)

"Graham is a powerful defensive tackle with outstanding leverage and instincts. He’s one of the most consistent players in the draft class. Against the run, he has an impressive short-area burst to attack blockers. He excels in block destruction. He stacks, finds the ball, chucks blockers to the side and collects tackles. He has lateral range to make plays down the line, too. He is always in a leverage position and never gets uprooted. In the pass game, he has a violent club/rip move and a powerful bull rush." ​

Colston Loveland, Tight End – Ranked #7 (-1)

"Loveland is a long, lean tight end with outstanding awareness, quickness and big-play ability. He has aligned in-line, as a wing and in the slot. He’s urgent in his release. He has a tremendous feel for option routes and working in space. He can cleanly get in/out of breaks and he presents a big target to the quarterback. He attacks the ball in the air and is adept at finishing in crowds. After the catch, he has a smooth stride and possesses a nasty stiff-arm. He has some wiggle to make defenders miss, as well. His lack of bulk impacts his ability to stay connected as a run blocker, though. Overall, Loveland is equipped to make a lot of catches as a starting tight end in his rookie campaign."

Will Johnson, Cornerback – Ranked #22 (-1)

"Johnson is a tall, fluid cornerback with excellent ball skills. He is very smooth and easy in his movement. He has quick feet and can change direction without any stiffness. He plays a lot of press-bail technique, but he has shown the ability to re-route and stay in position in press coverage. He has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes. He is very aware in zone coverage, reading through the wideout to the quarterback. He has good eyes and anticipation to jump throws. He collected nine interceptions over the past three seasons. He is a reliable tackler in space. Overall, Johnson has the ideal blend of size, speed and instincts." ​

Kenneth Grant, Defensive Tackle – Ranked #30 (-2)

"Grant is a massive defensive tackle with surprising quickness and pass-rush production. Against the run, he has the ability to latch on, lock out and control the point of attack. He has average change-of-direction skills, but he does flash some short-area burst to close when freed up. He has excellent awareness versus the run and pass. As a pass rusher, he has a quick swim move and a violent club maneuver. He can generate push with a bull rush, as well. He is a good finisher once he gets to the quarterback. Overall, Grant is a big, athletic defensive tackle who should start early in his NFL career." ​

All four players have a chance to be selected in the first round of April's NFL Draft. Michigan has never had more than two players selected in the first round, most recently Aidan Hutchinson, #2 overall, and Dax Hill, #31 overall.