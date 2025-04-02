New Vibes, New Goals: Fred Moore on Michigan’s Offensive Reset

Fred Moore walks into spring ball with more weight on his frame, more energy in his voice, and a clear sense of purpose. After a season where Michigan's wide receiver production didn’t quite meet expectations, Moore isn’t dwelling on the past. He’s embracing the opportunity in front of him: a fresh offense, new teammates, and a clean slate.

“It’s fun having new guys around,” Moore said, referring to a receiver room filled with new faces like Donovan McCulley, Jamar Browder, and Andrew Marsh.

“We all got different personalities, but it’s been fun learning new guys and having more energy in the room.”

That new energy comes at a pivotal moment. Michigan’s receiving corps is in transition, and needs to take a huge step in 2025. But the change isn't limited to the players. New offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey brings a scheme that, according to Moore, gives the unit a chance to thrive in ways they hadn’t before.

“Chip, my guy,” Moore said with a grin. “Started in high school, now in the collegiate level. We just got better with throwing the ball downfield.”

While he admits there’s a lot to learn, he’s quick to frame it in typical Michigan fashion.

“It’s like going to class in Michigan. So it couldn’t be harder than going to class.”

The shift under Lindsey is about more than just throwing more—it’s about versatility and balance. Moore sees an offense that gives receivers chances not only on deep shots but also through complex, NFL-style route trees and smart play action.

“We’re gonna be more balanced,” Moore said. “We’ll get our opportunities downfield and our opportunities off play actions and stuff like that. So it should be an exciting season.”

It helps that there’s a sense of reset across the offense. A new OC, new quarterbacks, and a new identity mean a fresh opportunity for everyone to prove themselves. But Moore also sees continuity in the energy brought by his fellow QBs—especially Bryce Underwood.

“They all bring energy,” he said. “We just be out there having fun. We feed off each other.”

That joy that confidence has returned for Moore in a big way—especially after a breakout performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, where he reestablished himself as a difference-maker.

“ReliaQuest Bowl just gave my confidence back,” Moore said. “I had fun out there… it was just my time to step up.”

With a stronger body (he’s up to 191 pounds after playing last year at 180), and a sharper mindset, Moore is leaning into his goals for 2025—and beyond.

“I want to become an OC,” he added. “That’s my goal after football.”

For now, though, Moore is focused on leading this group through a period of change with a calm steadiness and a smile. The production may not have been there last year, but the vibes? They’re right where they need to be.