2025 ATH Elijah Dotson flips to Michigan

Dotson is a defensive back and wide receiver at local Belleville. While a lot of attention will be paid to the fact Dotson is a high school teammate and close friend of Bryce Underwood, Michigan has long been interested in Dotson.

Michigan offered Dotson back in May of 2023. He had been on campus at Ann Arbor many times but ultimately committed to Pitt. Things cooled until Dotson came from an unofficial visit during the Michigan State game week. Dotson returned for an official visit during the Oregon game and moved quickly to make the flip to Michigan.

Dotson projects as defensive back, most likely a safety at the next level, but could play wide receiver and could easily contribute to special teams early.



