Betting Lines and Mock Drafts Point to Big Night for Michigan

With the NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, April 24, final mock drafts are coming out, and betting odds are setting the stage for the first round. Michigan Football has a chance to have four players selected in the first round for the first time ever with Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, Will Johnson, and Kenneth Grant. While some have seen their draft stock rise, like Loveland, others have seen theirs fall, like Grant and Johnson. Some are saying Will Johnson, once considered a lock for the top 10, could fall out of the first round. Let's break down where things sit for the Michigan Wolverines, hoping to hear their name called on Thursday.

Mason Graham

Graham is likely the first Wolverine selected, somewhere in the top 10, with picks 5 through 8 being the most common in mocks and betting markets. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, the consensus among mocks is for Graham to land with the Jacksonville Jaguars at #5, occurring in 65% of mocks. Graham is +250 to be selected with that pick; however, RB Ashton Jeanty is the favorite at -165. Graham is the second favorite at +340 to be chosen by Jets at #7, and also the second favorite to be chosen by the Panthers at +320 with the #8 pick. Interestingly, Jeanty's over/under is set at 6.5, with the under the heavy favorite, as many have Jeanty mocked to the Raiders at #6. Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars

Colston Loveland

Loveland's name has been a hot topic the last few days, with some suggesting he could now go in the top 10. There is still debate whether Tyler Warren or Loveland will be the first TE selected, but many expect both to go in the top 15. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database the consensus among mocks for Loveland is the Indianapolis Colts at #14, occurring in 46% of mocks. There is no consensus for Warren, but the Jets, Bears, and Colts are most common. Loveland first appears as a realistic betting option to the Bears at +750, but Warren is the favorite at +300. The Dolphins at #13 and the Colts at #14 are also considered likely options. There are also rumors of a team trading up for Loveland, including the Broncos, Rams, and Chargers. Loveland's over/under is at 14.5 with the under a heavy favorite at -280, with many believing Loveland would not get past the Colts. Prediction: Indianapolis Colts

Will Johnson

Johnson has gone from a surefire top 10 pick to possibly sliding out of the first round during the lead-up to the draft. Injuries cost Johnson the back half of his final season at Michigan, but they have also cost him the chance to showcase himself in front of NFL teams. Johnson could not do drills at the NFL Combine or the Michigan Pro Day, and has done limited work in private workouts for NFL teams. Betting odds have Johnson at +1300 to be a top 10 pick, but -1100 to go in the first round. So it doesn't seem likely he will slip to the second round. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database the consensus among mocks is still for Johnson to go #11 to the San Francisco 49ers, but that is at only 11% of mocks. The Miami Dolphins at #13 appear to the be highest point Johnson could be selected, followed by the Arizona Cardinals at #16. NFC North foes, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at picks 23 and 24 have been trendy spots. Johnson's over/under is currently set at 24.5, with some experts believing Johnson would not get past John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens or Johnson's hometown Detroit Lions. Prediction: Miami Dolphins



Kenneth Grant