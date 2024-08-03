2025 Rivals50 SF Trey McKenney connects with 'basketball junkie' Dusty May
Michigan hosted one of its top targets in any cycle this week in elite in-state small forward talent Trey McKenney.The five-star is certainly no stranger to Ann Arbor as he has visited campus on mu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news