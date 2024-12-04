Published Dec 4, 2024
2025 three-star DL Travis Moten commits to Michigan
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

National Signing Day madness has begun for the Wolverines program as it has added 2025 three-star defensive end Travis Moten.

A late identification by the staff, Moten had a strong senior season where he amassed over 16.5 sacks during his senior season.

Moten took a late official visit to Ann Arbor last week and the rest is history as defensive line coach Lou Esposito was responsible for reeling in the fast-rising prospect.

Moten is the 22nd commitment of the Wolverines' 2025 class and joins fellow DL Nate Marshall, Bobby Kanka, Julius Holly and Benny Patterson in the class.

