2025 three-star DL Travis Moten commits to Michigan

National Signing Day madness has begun for the Wolverines program as it has added 2025 three-star defensive end Travis Moten.
A late identification by the staff, Moten had a strong senior season where he amassed over 16.5 sacks during his senior season.
Moten took a late official visit to Ann Arbor last week and the rest is history as defensive line coach Lou Esposito was responsible for reeling in the fast-rising prospect.
Moten is the 22nd commitment of the Wolverines' 2025 class and joins fellow DL Nate Marshall, Bobby Kanka, Julius Holly and Benny Patterson in the class.
