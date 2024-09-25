2026 Rivals100 OL Tyler Merrill has 'awesome' Michigan game day visit
2026 Rivals100 offensive lineman Tyler Merrill was back in Ann Arbor over the weekend as he saw Michigan take on USC and win in dramatic fashion.Not a stranger to U-M's campus, it was Merrill's fir...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news