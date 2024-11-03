Advertisement
in other news
Kickoff time, TV information announced for Michigan at Indiana
Michigan will take on currently undefeated Indiana in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
• Brock Heilig
Davis Warren takes responsibility for offensive struggles: 'Falls on me'
Davis Warren takes full responsibility for Michigan's third down struggles in its 38-17 loss to Oregon.
• Brock Heilig
Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17
M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.
• Dennis Fithian
Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Oregon
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said after the Wolverines' loss to Oregon.
• Josh Henschke
INTEL: Quick recruiting notes post-Oregon
M&BR has the latest recruiting intel after Michigan's loss to Oregon.
• Josh Henschke
in other news
Kickoff time, TV information announced for Michigan at Indiana
Michigan will take on currently undefeated Indiana in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
• Brock Heilig
Davis Warren takes responsibility for offensive struggles: 'Falls on me'
Davis Warren takes full responsibility for Michigan's third down struggles in its 38-17 loss to Oregon.
• Brock Heilig
Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17
M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.
• Dennis Fithian
2026 WR Jaylen Pile goes from recruited to recruiter during Michigan visit
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.