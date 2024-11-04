Advertisement
in other news
Michigan visit impresses 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris
Tight end usage and relationship with Steve Casula is key for 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan visit gives 2025 LB Cameron White plenty to think about
Michigan makes a big impression for 2025 LB Cameron White.
• Josh Henschke
Everything Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference.
• Josh Henschke
Hail to the Podcast: Michigan Defeated
Michigan's loss to Oregon and potential big wins for Michigan on the recruiting trail.
• Trevor McCue
2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram enjoys Michigan official visit
Michigan is firmly in the mix for 2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram.
• Josh Henschke
in other news
Michigan visit impresses 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris
Tight end usage and relationship with Steve Casula is key for 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan visit gives 2025 LB Cameron White plenty to think about
Michigan makes a big impression for 2025 LB Cameron White.
• Josh Henschke
Everything Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan visit gives 2025 LB Cameron White plenty to think about
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.