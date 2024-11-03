Advertisement

Kickoff time, TV information announced for Michigan at Indiana

Michigan will take on currently undefeated Indiana in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

 • Brock Heilig
Davis Warren takes responsibility for offensive struggles: 'Falls on me'

Davis Warren takes full responsibility for Michigan's third down struggles in its 38-17 loss to Oregon.

 • Brock Heilig
Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17

M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.

 • Dennis Fithian
Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Oregon

Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Oregon

Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said after the Wolverines' loss to Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Quick recruiting notes post-Oregon

INTEL: Quick recruiting notes post-Oregon

M&BR has the latest recruiting intel after Michigan's loss to Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke

Published Nov 3, 2024
2027 five-star QB Elijah Haven has memorable Michigan experience
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
