The final honors have strolled in and Michigan finishes with 9 starters on offense earning All-B1G honors with Ronnie Bell, Luke Schoonmaker, and Karsen Barnhart earning Third Team or Honorable Mention honors.

Bell was an All-B1G Honorable Mention in 2019 as well. He missed the 2021 season but returned to Michigan in 2022 to lead the team in receiving for the third time in his career at Michigan. Jim Harbaugh confirmed recently that Bell would be entering the NFL Draft at the end of the season.

This is also the second season in a row Luke Schoonmaker has received All-B1G honors, he received Third Team honors this season from the coaches and was an Honorable Mention in 2021. Schoonmaker will also be heading to the NFL at season's end.