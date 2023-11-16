3 Wolverines to Watch vs Maryland
The No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday, a week before their marquee matchup with No. 2 Ohio State.
Maryland is no team to underestimate, so Michigan should still be wary of a solid (yet underperforming) squad heading into this game. Here are three Wolverines to watch this weekend when Michigan takes on the Terrapins.
RB Donovan Edwards
After struggling for much of the 2023 campaign coming off of a great 2022 season, Donovan Edwards may have been able to break out of his shell against Penn State this past weekend.
The Wolverines' stud running back has shown his receiving and rushing capabilities in flashes this season, but finally put a good game together versus the Nittany Lions. He carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards and a score, including a 22-yard run.
With 84 carries for just 284 yards, Edwards is still 700 yards short of the total he reached by the conclusion of 2022 , but things are looking up.
Michigan may very well continue to try and get their ground game going while keeping plenty of play calls under wraps before playing Ohio State, so look for them to make an effort to get Edwards going early against Maryland.
Much like 2021, this could be a game where 'The Don' shows out in an away matchup against the Terrapins before The Game.
CB Will Johnson
Will Johnson has been a lockdown cornerback for Michigan, but teams will inevitably have to test him. The Wolverines' top cover-corner has two interceptions and four pass deflections on the season, having rarely been thrown-at since he came back from an early-season injury.
The Wolverines will need Johnson to play well against Maryland as they love to sling the rock with a very good passing attack. If he does in fact have a good game, it will be huge for Michigan and his confidence before he faces off with Marvin Harrison Jr. two days after Thanksgiving.
RB Blake Corum
Much like Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum is coming off of his best game of 2023. Against PSU, Corum ran 26 times for 145 yards and two scores. The Wolverines' leading rusher has put up 152 carries for 794 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.
Expect him to get plenty of touches this week as Michigan will want to keep the ball out of the hands of Taulia Tagovailoa by running it with their best back. Corum is making a homecoming of sorts, as he heads back towards the DMV to play for his final game in the maize and blue against the Terrapins.
The Wolverines will likely look get their ground attack going before they head back home to play OSU in a game that Corum must be chomping at the bit to play in after missing it in 2022.
