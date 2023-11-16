The No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday, a week before their marquee matchup with No. 2 Ohio State. Maryland is no team to underestimate, so Michigan should still be wary of a solid (yet underperforming) squad heading into this game. Here are three Wolverines to watch this weekend when Michigan takes on the Terrapins.

RB Donovan Edwards

After struggling for much of the 2023 campaign coming off of a great 2022 season, Donovan Edwards may have been able to break out of his shell against Penn State this past weekend. The Wolverines' stud running back has shown his receiving and rushing capabilities in flashes this season, but finally put a good game together versus the Nittany Lions. He carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards and a score, including a 22-yard run. With 84 carries for just 284 yards, Edwards is still 700 yards short of the total he reached by the conclusion of 2022 , but things are looking up. Michigan may very well continue to try and get their ground game going while keeping plenty of play calls under wraps before playing Ohio State, so look for them to make an effort to get Edwards going early against Maryland. Much like 2021, this could be a game where 'The Don' shows out in an away matchup against the Terrapins before The Game.

CB Will Johnson

Will Johnson has been a lockdown cornerback for Michigan, but teams will inevitably have to test him. The Wolverines' top cover-corner has two interceptions and four pass deflections on the season, having rarely been thrown-at since he came back from an early-season injury. The Wolverines will need Johnson to play well against Maryland as they love to sling the rock with a very good passing attack. If he does in fact have a good game, it will be huge for Michigan and his confidence before he faces off with Marvin Harrison Jr. two days after Thanksgiving.

RB Blake Corum