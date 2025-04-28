Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: NFL draft, recruiting talk

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli discusses the NFL Draft, Michigan Spring Game and the latest UM football commitments.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:59
Michigan NFL Draft 2:00-14:49
QB's 14:50-17:51
Sanders 17:52-27:57
NFL Draft 27:58-32:38
U-M Spring Game 32:39-41:15
Smigiel & Boney 41:16-53:35
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky