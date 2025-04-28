Published Apr 28, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: NFL draft, recruiting talk
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli discusses the NFL Draft, Michigan Spring Game and the latest UM football commitments.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:59

Michigan NFL Draft 2:00-14:49

QB's 14:50-17:51

Sanders 17:52-27:57

NFL Draft 27:58-32:38

U-M Spring Game 32:39-41:15

Smigiel & Boney 41:16-53:35

