HTTP: Past, present, future

Sherrone Moore and Michigan football added a huge piece to its 2026 recruiting class this week, landing five-star QB Brady Smigiel. Getting a QB of Brady's caliber a year after landing Bryce Underwood is not only rebuilding the QB room, its building off of the recruitment so you don't make the same mistakes as in the past.

The spring portal window is closed, and Michigan has not been very active. We discuss the positions they did add, talk to prospects, and what that means for the current roster moving forward.

Michigan Football once again got free advertising for the program during the NFL Draft. We'll talk landing spots for Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant, what happened with Will Johnson, and can Michigan Football's undrafted free agents make rosters this fall?