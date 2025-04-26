Philadelphia Eagles select Myles Hinton in sixth round of NFL Draft

With the 191st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have selected former Michigan offensive tackle Myles Hinton. The former tackle is the seventh Michigan player to be taken in the NFL Draft.

Hinton was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020. He began his career at Stanford, where he played three seasons. After the 2022 season, Hinton entered the Transfer Portal, and landed at Michigan, where his older brother, Chris Hinton, played from 2019-21.

To open the 2023 season, Hinton was Michigan's starting left tackle. However, Michigan shuffled the offensive line frequently throughout non-conference play, and Hinton lost his job to LaDarius Henderson.

In 2024, Hinton logged 10 starts and played in 10 games for the Wolverines. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from the coaches and media for his performance in 2024.

Hinton will head to the city of brotherly love, where he will reunite with former teammate Trevor Keegan with the Eagles.