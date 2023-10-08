Week six of Big Ten play saw the likes of three teams on bye weeks. While those who did play failed to provide an upset, there were plenty performances of note. From impressive showings to disappointing outings, I break down what we saw this week across the league as we take a look around the Big Ten.

Teams, Scores and Top Performers Team #1 Team #2 Final Score Winner's Top Player #2 Michigan Minnesota 52-10 Michigan's Defense (2 INT, 2 TD, 2sck, 7tfl, 52 pass yds) #4 Ohio State Maryland 37-17 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (8rec, 163yds, 20.4ypc, 1 TD) Wisconsin Rutgers 24-13 RB Brealon Allen (21car, 101yds, 1 TD | 2rec, 14yds) Iowa Purdue 20-14 RB Kaleb Johnson 17car, 134yds, 1 TD | 1rec, 13yds) Nebraska Illinois 20-7 QB Heinrich Haarberg (12/24, 154 yds, 1 INT | 18car, 82yds, 1 TD) Northwestern Howard 23-20 QB Brendan Sullivan (13/18, 131yds, 2 TD | 15car, 38yds, 1 TD)

Those Who Impressed

Michigan's Pass Defense Michigan dominated on defense by returning two interceptions for touchdowns while holding Minnesota's passing attack to just 5/15 with 52 yards. The Wolverines locked down the Golden Gopher's wide receivers to just two total catches (the other three were two running backs and a tight end) and added two sacks in the process. Michigan's starting secondary was healthy for the first time in 2023 and they proved how impressive they can be at full strength.



QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) J.J. McCarthy put up another highly efficient game for Michigan with 14/20 passing for 219 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns. His calm demeanor and decisiveness moving the chains on top of impressive playmaking ability helped take Michigan to another dominant victory, this time 51-10 over Minnesota. McCarthy has proven himself to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country while playing just a handful of fourth quarter snaps this season.

RB Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) Kaleb Johnson absolutely showed out for the Iowa Hawkeyes and they needed every single bit of his offensive output on the ground. With a passing offense that has struggled all season, especially against Purdue, Johnson put up 17 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. His performance keeps Iowa near the top of the race for the Big Ten West, proving their commitment to using the running game as the backbone of the offense.

The QB Kyle McCord to WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Connection (Ohio State) At this point most people who watch the Big Ten know that McCord and Harrison Jr. played together in high school. If you did not yet, then take a look at these state lines. McCord went 19/29 for 320 yards and 2 touchdowns against Maryland. Half of his yardage and scores went to his top receiver who caught eight balls for 163 yards and a touchdown. A lot of Ohio State's scoring was done late in the game, but that does not take away from the chemistry that McCord and Harrison Jr. have. Their connection looked absolutely legit against real competition for the first time this season.

Those Who Disappointed

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota) Minnesota prides themselves in their run game, which totally makes sense if you watch their quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis play. Against the Wolverines Kaliakmanis went 5/15 with 51 yards, throwing two pick sixes against Michigan in a brutal performance. Michigan only sacked the Golden Gophers' QB twice, but he was clearly uncomfortable all day long. This was easily one of the worst performances of the season by a Big Ten QB, challenged by Iowa's Deacon Hill on the same evening.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland) Tagovailoa looked to be playing one of his best games of the season with an early 10-0 start against the #4 team in the nation, Ohio State. Then things got progressively worse. A pick-six got the Buckeyes back in the game in the second quarter, while another interception in the third quarter led to three more Ohio State points. Tagovailoa single-handedly helped to keep OSU in the game by handing them 10 points himself. Finishing 21/41 passing for 196 yards, 1 touchdown and two interceptions, the inability to move the ball down the stretch was the icing on the cake in a 37-17 loss that was far closer than it seemed. Tagovailoa showed the dichotomy of his sometimes inconsistent play.

Illinois' Rushing Offense When the Fighting Illini have succeeded in recent memory they were able to rely on their running game, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers had other plans. The former top rushing defense in the Big Ten turned in another stellar effort after playing poorly against the Michigan buzzsaw. Illinois looked out of place on the ground, carrying the ball 19 times for just 21 yards. Neither Kaden Feagin nor Reggie Love III were able to find any success as Illinois was forced to abandon the ground attack. Holes were just not being opened for their running backs. Things are looking more and more bleak for the Illini.

Purdue's Whole Team Purdue was coming off of a huge home win over Illinois and headed to Iowa's Kinnick Stadium to take on the Cade McNamara-less Hawkeyes. McNamara was lost for the season on an torn ACL in the game prior, so the Boilermakers had an opportunity to attack new starting QB Deacon Hill. Attack they did, as Hill went 6/21 for just 110 yards one touchdown and an interception. Turns out if you cannot stop the run, being able to stop the pass means nothing. The Hawkeye's RB Kaleb Johnson put up 134 yards and a touchdown on 7.9 yards per carry, while his running mate, Leshon Williams, put up 13 carries for 74 yards himself. Purdue QB Hudson Card also threw two interceptions that badly hurt the effort on the offensive side of things. The Boilermakers outgained Iowa and lost 20-14 in large because of those turnovers and an inability to convert possessions into points on offense.

Closing Remarks