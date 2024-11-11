Michigan-Northwestern game time, TV information announced

Michigan football will host the Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 23. The Wolverines' 11th game of the season will air on FS1, the Big Ten announced on Monday. Sitting at 5-5 on the season, Michigan will need to win one of its final two games to become bowl eligible.

It will be senior day for the Wolverines when they take on the Wildcats, and a number of talented and legendary players will be celebrated prior to the seniors' final game in Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 57-14-2 over the Wildcats.

Following the last home game of the season, Michigan will travel to Columbus to take on the national championship-hopeful Ohio State Buckeyes.