Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Indiana film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss college football in general and Michigan specifically. Scar also breaks out the film from the IU game this past weekend.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:35
IU 2:36-7:40
Last two games 7:41-15:54
Practice for OSU 15:55-23:13
QB next year 23:14-32:06
