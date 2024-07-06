QB: J.J. MCCARTHY

Who else could it be, other than J.J. McCarthy? McCarthy contributed in 2021 before taking the starting job in 2022 following his breakout performance against Hawaii. From then on, Michigan would lose only one game, with McCarthy going 27-1 as a starter. The Wolverines never lost to Ohio State, won two more Big Ten Championships, and, of course, the 2023 National Championship. McCarthy made his mark in the Michigan record book despite only two years starting. 4th in career completions, 6th and only 24 yards short of Denard Robinson for career passing yards, and tied with Robinson for 4th in career touchdowns. Only Chad Henne, Shea Patterson, and McCarthy threw for 22 or more touchdowns in multiple seasons. HONORABLE MENTION: SHEA PATTERSON

Advertisement

RB: BLAKE CORUM & HASSAN HASKINS

What a duo Michigan had in 2021. While freshman Zach Charbonnet was the story at the start of the 2019 season, Hassan Haskins made it a duo after two broke out for over 100 yards and 1 touchdown each against Illinois. Haskins took over as lead back in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then broke records in 2021. His 5 touchdown performance against Ohio State was legendary, and his 20 touchdowns that season were the most ever by a Michigan running back. Until Blake Corum. Haskins and Corum were the first thunder and lightning duo in 2021, each getting more than 1000 yards from scrimmage and All-B1G honors. As his career in Ann Arbor went on, Corum was more thunder, and the honors and awards kept coming, including consensus All-American in 2022. His injury in 2022 may have robbed him of a Heisman, but Corum returned to Michigan and led the Wolverines to a National Championship with a record 27 touchdowns in 2023. His 58 career touchdowns also rank the most all-time, and many say he is now the best running back in Michigan Football history. HONORABLE MENTION: KARAN HIGDON



WR: AMARA DARBOH, RONNIE BELL, CORNELIUS JOHNSON & ROMAN WILSON

Michigan receivers had fewer opportunities than past Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh, but this group still made their mark on the field and in the record books. One of the best players in the Hoke-Harbaugh transition was Amara Darboh. The epitome of consistency, Darboh had a reception in 33 straight games. He led Michigan in receptions in 2015 and 2016. His game-winning touchdown against Wisconsin and 8 receptions for 165 yards against Michigan State were pivotal moments in Michigan's season. He finished 9th in career receptions, only 6 behind David Terrell. Ronnie Bell was the heart of the Michigan football team throughout his career in Ann Arbor, and he was also the team's leading receiver three times. Bell had low moments, including a dropped game-tying touchdown against Penn State and a season-ending ACL injury at the start of 2021. Bell's bounceback from both made him a fan favorite, and his on-the-field results made him a legend. Bell finished 10th in receptions, one behind Darboh, and tied for 10th in receiving yards with Marquise Walker. Cornelius Johnson wasn't a record breaker, but tell the story of the Harbaugh era without him. 60 career games played with 44 starts, Johnson was a fixture of Michigan's Big Ten Championships. He was Michigan's leading receiver in 2021, but always willing to block, and always showed up in the biggest games. His long reception against Ohio State in 2021, a precursor to his 160 yard and 2 touchdown performance in 2022. He was everything Harbaugh wants in WR, which is why he is now with him on the Chargers. No receiver had a better single season under Harbaugh than Roman Wilson in 2023. Wearing the #1, Wilson scored 12 touchdowns with 48 receptions for 789 yards. Against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Wilson made an incredible catch late and also scored the game-tying touchdown. Those 12 touchdowns are tied for the 6th most all-time with Mario Manningham, and his 20 career touchdowns are good for 7th all-time. HONORABLE MENTION: NICO COLLINS

TE: JAKE BUTT & LUKE SCHOONMAKER

Jake Butt was part of the Hoke transition along with Amara Darboh and is currently widely considered the best tight end in Michigan history. The Ohio Kid turned Michigan Man was the Wolverine's second-leading receiver in 2015 and 2016 behind Darboh. He was the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in both seasons and won the Mackey as the best tight end in college football in 2016. His 138 receptions and 1,646 yards are the most by a Michigan tight end ever. He won't have the numbers of many on this list, but Schoonmaker represented the culture of the Harbaugh era. Often TE2 in the offense, Schoonmaker was a key blocker in the run game and occasional pass catcher. But in his 5th season, an injury to Erick All made Schoonmaker TE1, and a breakout followed. Schoon had 7 receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in Michigan's first game without All. He would finish the season with 35 receptions, second on the team, with 418 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was injured after a big reception against TCU in the College Football Playoff and forced to leave. With Corum already out, some have said Schoon was going to be key to victory in the game. HONORABLE MENTION: COLSTON LOVELAND

OL: BEN BREDESON, TREVOR KEEGAN, CESAR RUIZ, OLU OLUWATIMI, & ZAK ZINTER