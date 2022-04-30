Andrew Stueber selected No. 245 overall to New England Patriots

Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber's wait is finally over. The New England Patriots selected the lineman with the No. 245 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stueber joins Aidan Hutchinson, Dax Hill, David Ojabo and Hassan Haskins as fellow Wolverines selected in the draft.

According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Stueber was projected as a fifth-round selection in the draft.

"Beefy right tackle prospect who succeeds with toughness and strength," Zierlein wrote. "Stueber is split-low with excess girth across his torso and might have teams considering him as both a guard and a tackle. He's strong in his uppers and lowers but would benefit from better bend for increased leverage. He plays with good feel for pocket depth and can neutralize power rushers but will have trouble successfully setting out to NFL edge speed. He's built for power and gap run schemes but is more of a neutralizer than finisher. Toughness, size, strength and potential as a two-position player add to his chances of playing in the league."

