AP Poll: Michigan shoots up national ranks after stellar week

Michigan basketball posted another 2-0 week this week, defeating Purdue at Crisler Center on Tuesday and Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday. The Wolverines improved to 20-5 overall with the two victories, and they continue to work their way up the AP Poll.

On Monday, the Week 17 AP Poll was released, and the Wolverines came in at No. 12, earning the highest ranking of the Dusty May era. With a 20-5 record through 25 games, Michigan is also working its way up the NCAA Tournament seeding line.

CBS Sports recently released the top 16 overall seeds, and Michigan came in as a 4-seed and the 14th overall team in the nation. However, that was before Michigan beat Ohio State in Columbus as an underdog.

Now, Michigan sits at No. 12 in the nation, according to the AP Poll. The Wolverines are the second-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind only Wisconsin. Below is the full Week 17 AP Poll.

1. Auburn

2. Florida

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. Texas Tech

10. St. John's

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Purdue

14. Michigan State

15. Missouri

16. Marquette

17. Kentucky

18. Clemson

19. Arizona

20. Maryland

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Kansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Louisville