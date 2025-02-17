AP Poll: Michigan shoots up national ranks after stellar week

Michigan basketball posted another 2-0 week this week, defeating Purdue at Crisler Center on Tuesday and Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday. The Wolverines improved to 20-5 overall with the two victories, and they continue to work their way up the AP Poll.
On Monday, the Week 17 AP Poll was released, and the Wolverines came in at No. 12, earning the highest ranking of the Dusty May era. With a 20-5 record through 25 games, Michigan is also working its way up the NCAA Tournament seeding line.
CBS Sports recently released the top 16 overall seeds, and Michigan came in as a 4-seed and the 14th overall team in the nation. However, that was before Michigan beat Ohio State in Columbus as an underdog.
Now, Michigan sits at No. 12 in the nation, according to the AP Poll. The Wolverines are the second-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind only Wisconsin. Below is the full Week 17 AP Poll.
1. Auburn
2. Florida
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. Texas Tech
10. St. John's
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Purdue
14. Michigan State
15. Missouri
16. Marquette
17. Kentucky
18. Clemson
19. Arizona
20. Maryland
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Kansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Louisville
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky