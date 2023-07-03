Michigan, like the rest of the college football world, is hot on the heels of 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Fortunately for the Wolverines, Underwood plays his high school football close to Ann Arbor, which has seen him increase the frequency that he has been on campus in recent weeks.

With Underwood hoping to cut his list of suitors soon, did he give a big hint as to who will be the significant competition for his commitment moving forward?

In a tweet posted to his account on Monday, Underwood posted a number of pictures from recent visits he's made with the caption alluding to have a decision to make.