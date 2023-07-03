Are these programs the main competition for five-star QB Bryce Underwood?
Michigan, like the rest of the college football world, is hot on the heels of 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Fortunately for the Wolverines, Underwood plays his high school football close to Ann Arbor, which has seen him increase the frequency that he has been on campus in recent weeks.
With Underwood hoping to cut his list of suitors soon, did he give a big hint as to who will be the significant competition for his commitment moving forward?
In a tweet posted to his account on Monday, Underwood posted a number of pictures from recent visits he's made with the caption alluding to have a decision to make.
Recent visits to Ohio State, Alabama and LSU make it clear that those programs are in contention for the five-star with the Wolverines are also heavily involved as well.
If things continue to trend the way they are, it's clear the Wolverines will have some work to do to fend off pursuits from some of the top programs in the country for Underwood.
Only time will tell if the Wolverines are the victors in this recruitment.
