Published Nov 30, 2024
Availability Report: Colston Loveland to miss Ohio State contest
circle avatar
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
Twitter
@brockheilig

The 120th edition of the greatest rivalry in all of sports in set to commence on Saturday at Noon in Ohio Stadium. Michigan enters the game on the tail end of a down year, while Ohio State could clinch a Big Ten championship berth with a win over the Wolverines.

Already nearly a three-touchdown underdog, Michigan will have to overcome two major injuries to Will Johnson and Colston Loveland. Neither player will be playing in the regular-season finale.

Below is the full availability report.

Advertisement

Questionable

RB Ben Hall

OL Jeff Persi

Out

WR Amorion Walker

DB Will Johnson

DB Jaden Mangham

LB Micah Pollard

DB Rod Moore

TE Colston Loveland

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky