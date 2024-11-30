Availability Report: Colston Loveland to miss Ohio State contest

The 120th edition of the greatest rivalry in all of sports in set to commence on Saturday at Noon in Ohio Stadium. Michigan enters the game on the tail end of a down year, while Ohio State could clinch a Big Ten championship berth with a win over the Wolverines.

Already nearly a three-touchdown underdog, Michigan will have to overcome two major injuries to Will Johnson and Colston Loveland. Neither player will be playing in the regular-season finale.

Below is the full availability report.