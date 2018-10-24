Ticker
2018-10-24

Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 21, Michigan State 7

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine.com
Senior running back Karan Higdon rushed for 144 yards against what entered the game as the nation's No. 1 rush defense — a career-high 120 yards came after contact.
Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolverine goes beyond the regular box score from Michigan's 21-7 win on the road over Michigan State Saturday.

Shea Patterson Passing Chart Vs. Michigan State
Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS Left Middle Right

20+

1-2, 25 yards

0-1

1-1, 79 yards, 1 TD

10-19

0-0

2-2, 16 yards, 1 TD

1-2, 16 yards

1-9

0-0

5-6, 47 yards

1-3. 5 yards

LOS or behind

1-1, 8 yards

2-3, 16 yards

0-0
The above chart does not account for balls deflected at the line of scrimmage (2), throwaways (1) or passes when the quarterback was hit as he threw (1).
{{ article.author_name }}