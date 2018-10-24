Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 21, Michigan State 7
Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolverine goes beyond the regular box score from Michigan's 21-7 win on the road over Michigan State Saturday.
Shea Patterson Passing Chart Vs. Michigan State
|Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS
|Left
|Middle
|Right
|
20+
|
1-2, 25 yards
|
0-1
|
1-1, 79 yards, 1 TD
|
10-19
|
0-0
|
2-2, 16 yards, 1 TD
|
1-2, 16 yards
|
1-9
|
0-0
|
5-6, 47 yards
|
1-3. 5 yards
|
LOS or behind
|
1-1, 8 yards
|
2-3, 16 yards
|
0-0
