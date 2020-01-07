News More News
Beyond The Box Score: U-M's RB Duo Among Highest-Graded Players Vs. Alabama

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet and redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins finished as two of the club's five highest-rated offensive players in last Wednesday's Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The publication has also provided snap counts for every Wolverine who took the field against the Crimson Tide, which we've broken down below:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team racked up 286 yards of offense against Alabama in the first half, but only 109 yards after the break.
Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance Against Alabama (17-for-37 for 233 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions)

20+ yards: 0-of-11, 0 yards, 2 interceptions

10-19 yards: 4-of-8, 104 yards

0-9 yards: 11-of-14, 119 yards, 1 touchdown

LOS-behind: 1-of-1, 2 yards

Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction Against Alabama:

Left: 3-of-6, 30 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception

Middle: 10-of-15, 130 yards

Right: 3-of-13, 65 yards, 1 interception

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Wednesday:

Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Nico Collins ended the season with 37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns.
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted Against Alabama
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

WR Ronnie Bell

9

3, 45, 0

1

WR Nico Collins

8

4, 48, 0

1

TE Nick Eubanks

5

2, 14, 1

0

WR Giles Jackson

4

4, 57, 0

0

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

3

1, 34, 0

0

WR Mike Sainristil

2

1, 8, 0

0

TE Sean McKeon

2

0, 0, 0

0

RB Hassan Haskins

1

1, 19, 0

0
