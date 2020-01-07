Beyond The Box Score: U-M's RB Duo Among Highest-Graded Players Vs. Alabama
Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet and redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins finished as two of the club's five highest-rated offensive players in last Wednesday's Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).
The publication has also provided snap counts for every Wolverine who took the field against the Crimson Tide, which we've broken down below:
RELATED: Is Michigan Close to Losing Another Assistant?
Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance Against Alabama (17-for-37 for 233 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions)
20+ yards: 0-of-11, 0 yards, 2 interceptions
10-19 yards: 4-of-8, 104 yards
0-9 yards: 11-of-14, 119 yards, 1 touchdown
LOS-behind: 1-of-1, 2 yards
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction Against Alabama:
Left: 3-of-6, 30 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception
Middle: 10-of-15, 130 yards
Right: 3-of-13, 65 yards, 1 interception
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Wednesday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
9
|
3, 45, 0
|
1
|
WR Nico Collins
|
8
|
4, 48, 0
|
1
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
5
|
2, 14, 1
|
0
|
WR Giles Jackson
|
4
|
4, 57, 0
|
0
|
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
3
|
1, 34, 0
|
0
|
WR Mike Sainristil
|
2
|
1, 8, 0
|
0
|
TE Sean McKeon
|
2
|
0, 0, 0
|
0
|
RB Hassan Haskins
|
1
|
1, 19, 0
|
0
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news