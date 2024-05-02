Wednesday, Michigan added two receivers from the portal, including a familiar face. The Wolverines could still add another, but following spring practices and transfers, the wide receiver depth chart has taken shape.

One of Michigan Football's biggest questions for the 2024 season would always be at wide receiver. With Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson heading to the NFL, Michigan had to replace a lot of production from the last few seasons. Then Michigan lost three receivers to the transfer portal: Darrius Clemons, Eamonn Dennis, and Karmello English.

The group is filled with talent and potential but light on experience, which means Michigan is counting on players to reach or exceed their potential next season.

The leaders are Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris, no doubt. Morris is entering his junior season and further away from an ACL injury. Morgan, a breakout freshman star last season is a sophomore bump away from becoming one of the better receivers in the Big Ten.

Morris will step into the Z role Wilson and Ronnie Bell previously held. Semaj Morgan will continue to be the primary slot receiver, but it will be interesting to see when Michigan goes to 2WR sets if Morgan gets outside reps, or if Michigan goes to others.

Fred Moore has long been penciled in as the third receiver, the X receiver almost by default. At 6'1", Moore lacks the size of a Cornelius Johnson but has the tools to be a WR1. Arguably already the best route runner on the team, Moore could excel at the one thing Michigan receivers have struggled at as of late, getting separation.

Things get interesting with the return of Amorion Walker. Part of the "freak show" class of 2022 with Morris and Clemons, Walker moved to defensive back for the 2023 season. He dealt with injuries throughout the fall and was limited contributor. Walker transferred to Ole Miss this spring, but the chance to return to Michigan and play wide receiver, the positon he has always preferred, was too good to turn down.

At 6'3" Walker brings the height Michigan has been lacking on the outside. He is a speedy option as well. But can Walker recapture his potential after two years of not only limited field time but a season on the other side of the ball? It's a gamble, but one that could pay huge dividends for Michigan.

Michigan made another addition in the portal that won't be considered splashy, but it doesn't need to be. C.J. Charleston comes to Michigan from Youngstown State where he played the slot (40%) and outside (60%). Last season he had 33 receptions for 504 yards and 4 TDs. He's a versatile receiver who can be used in the screen game, on crossing routes, and can get separate on intermediate and deep routes. Charleston is replacing English, the likely backup Z receiver. He brings experience English didn't have and fills a need at WR4/5. If Charleston produces anything close to what he did at YSU last season, that's a win for Michigan.

Charleston will also be a nice player for incoming freshman I'Marion Stewart to learn from. Stewart was not an early enrollee so he will join the team this summer and fall. Stewart has a similar skillset to Charleston and Morgan. Versatile receivers who can play outside or in the slot. Stewart is good enough already to carve out a role much like Morgan did last season. He could exceed expectations, but with the addition of Charleston he doesn't have to.

Which sort of becomes the theme of this group. Relative expectations, who can exceed them, and how many players does Michigan need to exceed expectations for them to be successful? Michigan is lucky to have Colston Loveland, arguably the best tight end the nation available in the passing game. Donovan Edwards, who was technically WR3 last season in targets and receptions, could again take a bigger role. But Michigan needs to Morris and Morgan to take those steps, and probably another receiver of Moore, Walker, Charleston, Stewart, or someone else.

Truthfully, the situation isn't as dire as some think. Last season, Michigan knew what it had in Johnson and Wilson, with Roman ending up taking a leap. But behind them, was unproven potential. What comes of that potential, will decide Michigan's power in the passing game.



