Tight ends took their turn in the event portion of the NFL Draft Combine on Saturday. Michigan Wolverines had one participant with Luke Schoonmaker and did he make the most of it.

TE Luke Schoonmaker

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 251 LBS

ARM: 32 7/8"

HANDS: 9" Schoon came an inch shorter than his Michigan roster listing, but other than measurements were as expected. Schoon has good size for a tight end, especially with his athletic ability, which we will get to in a moment. Only red flag for scouts here will be hand size, where Schoon scores in the bottom 10% of tight ends. Schoon was seen as a capable NFL blocker who could leak out for some short receptions, but his combine has people talking.

