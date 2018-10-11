Michigan basketball has been picked to finish second to Michigan State in an unofficial media poll. Plus, redshirt junior Charles Matthews was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.

In a media poll of 28 writers, two for each team in the conference, MSU received 22 first-place votes and wasn’t picked lower than No. 2 on any ballot. U-M, last season’s national runner-up, was picked finish between first and fourth on all ballots, placing No. 1 on four ballots and No. 2 on 18.

The Spartans lost Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. to the NBA but return three starters in junior guards Cassius Winston and Joshua Langford and junior forward Nick Ward.

U-M lost Moritz Wagner to the NBA, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman to the G-League and Duncan Robinson, who signed with the Miami Heat. Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews, junior guard Zavier Simpson, junior center Jon Teske and sophomore guard Jordan Poole return, as well as starting power forward Isaiah Livers.

Michigan also adds the nation's No. 11 recruiting class and is expected to get immediate contributions from at least two: forward Ignas Brazdeikis and forward Brandon Johns.

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards voted as the Big Ten preseason player of the year and Indiana’s Romeo Langford was the unanimous choice for preseason freshman of the year.

Since the Big Ten does not officially compile a preseason basketball poll, the media poll was conducted by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch.

Big Ten preseason poll

(Out of a possible 392 votes)

1. Michigan State (386)

2. Michigan (360)

3. Indiana (305)

4. Nebraska (293)

5. Purdue (269)

6. Wisconsin (263)

7. Maryland (240)

8. Ohio State (177)

9. Minnesota (168)

10. Iowa (154)

11. Penn State (134)

12. Northwestern (95)

13. Illinois (65)

14. Rutgers (31)

All-Big Ten first team

Carsen Edwards, Purdue (unanimous)

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin (unanimous)

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska (23)

Cassius Winston, Michigan State (16)

Juwan Morgan, Indiana (12)

Also receiving votes: Nick Ward (9), Michigan State; Jordan Murphy (7), Minnesota; Romeo Langford (6), Indiana; Charles Matthews (5), Michigan; Anthony Cowan (4), Maryland; Isaiah Livers (1), Michigan; Zavier Simpson (1), Michigan.

Individual preseason picks

Player of the year: Carsen Edwards (23), Ethan Happ (4), Charles Matthews (1)

Freshman of the year: Romeo Langford (unanimous)