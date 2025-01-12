Louisiana DB Caleb Anderson commits to Michigan

Maize and Blue Review can confirm that Michigan landed its second Transfer Portal commitment of the night on Sunday night with Louisiana defensive back Caleb Anderson making his pledge to the Wolverines. Anderson joins former Massachusetts wide receiver Anthony Simpson as the two newest Michigan football players.

Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound cornerback and former three-star recruit from Clinton, Louisiana, played for current Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan at Louisiana, and now the two will be reunited in Ann Arbor.

As a freshman in 2020, Anderson played in four games for the Ragin' Cajuns, but the season didn't count against his eligibility because of the free COVID season.

Anderson redshirted his second season in 2021. He did not see any game action in the 2021 season.

The last two seasons, Anderson has been an integral part in the Rain' Cajuns' defense, playing in 23 games and making nine starts. He made 36 tackles over the last two seasons, including two interceptions.

Michigan will lose Will Johnson and Aamir Hall at cornerback heading into 2025, so adding Anderson, an experienced player, into the defensive backfield is a big addition for the Wolverines.

The newest Michigan Wolverine will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.