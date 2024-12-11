Big Ten unveils 2025 football schedules; Michigan with a manageable slate

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday afternoon revealed the complete 2025 league schedules for all 18 Big Ten football teams. In a Big Ten Network special, hosts Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith and others revealed and discussed the nine-game conference schedule for all of the leagues teams.
All opponents and locations were known for each Big Ten team, but the conference announced the dates on Wednesday afternoon.
Prior to the unveiling, this is what we knew about Michigan's 2025 schedule:
HOME vs. New Mexico — Aug. 30
AWAY vs. Oklahoma — Sept. 6
HOME vs. Central Michigan — Sept. 13
HOME vs. Wisconsin
HOME vs. Washington
HOME vs. Purdue
HOME vs. Ohio State
AWAY vs. Maryland
AWAY vs. Michigan State
AWAY vs. Nebraska
AWAY vs. Northwestern
AWAY vs. USC
Now, we know the dates, and Michigan has an interesting schedule on the horizon. The Wolverines have six home games and six road games. Here is the full 2025 schedule:
Aug. 30 — vs. New Mexico
Sept. 6 — at Oklahoma
Sept. 13 — vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 20 — at Nebraska
Sept. 27 — BYE
Oct. 4 — vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 11 — at USC
Oct. 18 — vs. Washington
Oct. 25 — at Michigan State
Nov. 1 — vs. Purdue
Nov. 8 — BYE
Nov. 15 — at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
Nov. 22 — at Maryland
Nov. 29 — vs. Ohio State
This is a schedule that sets up very nicely for Michigan. Of the 12 opponents on next year's schedule, only one (Ohio State) will have posted a winning record in the regular season in 2024.
This could bode well for Michigan, which may be starting true freshman Bryce Underwood at quarterback in 2025. The Big Ten announced on Wednesday that Michigan will be playing Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Nov. 15, 2025.

