Big Ten unveils 2025 football schedules; Michigan with a manageable slate

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday afternoon revealed the complete 2025 league schedules for all 18 Big Ten football teams. In a Big Ten Network special, hosts Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith and others revealed and discussed the nine-game conference schedule for all of the leagues teams.

All opponents and locations were known for each Big Ten team, but the conference announced the dates on Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the unveiling, this is what we knew about Michigan's 2025 schedule:

Now, we know the dates, and Michigan has an interesting schedule on the horizon. The Wolverines have six home games and six road games. Here is the full 2025 schedule:

Aug. 30 — vs. New Mexico

Sept. 6 — at Oklahoma

Sept. 13 — vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 20 — at Nebraska

Sept. 27 — BYE

Oct. 4 — vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 11 — at USC

Oct. 18 — vs. Washington

Oct. 25 — at Michigan State

Nov. 1 — vs. Purdue

Nov. 8 — BYE

Nov. 15 — at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)

Nov. 22 — at Maryland

Nov. 29 — vs. Ohio State

This is a schedule that sets up very nicely for Michigan. Of the 12 opponents on next year's schedule, only one (Ohio State) will have posted a winning record in the regular season in 2024.

This could bode well for Michigan, which may be starting true freshman Bryce Underwood at quarterback in 2025. The Big Ten announced on Wednesday that Michigan will be playing Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Nov. 15, 2025.