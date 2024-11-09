Big third quarter sparks Michigan to 86-55 win over Lehigh

Michigan women's basketball program utilized a big third quarter to cruise to a 86-55 victory over Lehigh on Friday.

Taking a 38-31 lead over the Mountain Hawks heading into overtime, the Wolverines outscored Lehigh 25-9 in the third quarter to cruise to a big lead. The Wolverines would go on to add another 23 points in the fourth quarter to see the game out.

All 10 active players saw the floor during the win, with nine of them registering a point.

The usual suspects continue to show up for the Wolverines, as freshman guard Syla Swords added 20 points, six points and five assists as well as her own 9-0 run to end the third quarter. Senior guard Jordan Hobbs added another big game for U-M, recording the first double-double of her career with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Unlike the loss against South Carolina, U-M also had contributions from players other than Swords or Hobbs. Freshman Olivia Olson had a strong performance on Friday, adding 17 points and four steals.

Oakland University transfer Brooke Quarles Daniels also contributed to the game, adding some big minutes off the bench. She finished the game with 13 points and seven boards in 27 minutes.

The Wolverines return to action on Thursday, November 14, for the second game of its five-game homestand as Central Michigan will be coming to town.