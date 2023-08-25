The world is fully aware of what Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will bring to the Michigan program this season, but what about the rest of the depth chart?

The Wolverines are preparing for life without Corum after this season and, perhaps, life without Edwards as well.

Corum met with the media on Thursday and discussed the running back position at length. He is a fan of what the program has.

"Overall, all the running backs are doing great," Corum said. "No one has stood out—I mean, no one has stood out, but everyone has stood out if you know what I’m saying. I like the running back room we have, Coach Hart does a wonderful job at coaching us and keeping us all together. I’m blessed to be a part of that running back room.”

Here's what he had to say about each running back in the room:

Tavierre Dunlap: "Tavi’s come a long way, he’s shown a lot to me this camp. He’s gotten rid of some bad habits and replaced them with some good ones."

Leon Franklin: "Leon Franklin, he’s consistent. He’s a consistent runner. He finds the holes real well."

C.J. Stokes: "C.J. Stokes, he has that breakaway speed. He can be elusive."

Ben Hall: "Ben Hall, man. Ben Hall, I like him a lot. His attention to detail and his willingness to learn, wants to learn, always is on time. I have a couple of (nights) here and he’s watching the film. ‘How can I get better? What can I do?’ He’s gonna be a great running back for Michigan. I’m excited to see where he goes down the line."

Cole Cabana: "Cole Cabana, he showed a lot, showed a lot. He has great receiving hands. Great asset out of the backfield."

Henry Donohue: "Then Henry Donohue, Hendo. He’s been running downhill."

Kalel Mullings: "Kalel got in the game a little bit last year. Bigger back carries a lot of power, but he carries a lot of speed. Great running back in high school as well. So I’ve been impressed with him."

Donovan Edwards: "You know what Donovan can do, and he has been doing it during camp."

Bryson Kuzdral: "Bryson, he’s come a long way. He’s been practicing pretty well these last couple of days. He didn’t get the opportunity to begin the camp but I’m impressed. I like what I see from him. I like what I see."



